Edition: English
Edition: English

Sandra Oh is ‘honoured’ to represent Canada at Queen’s funeral

  • Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
  • She was made a member of the Order of Canada, Canada’s highest civilian honour.
  • The actor took to Instagram to post photos of her outfit following the service.
Sandra Oh said she was “honoured” to be a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal burial at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Following the service, the Killing Eve actor, 51, moved to Instagram to post photos of her dress after surprising fans with her unexpected visit.

Sandra took part in the march as part of the Canadian delegation after being made a member of the Order of Canada, Canada’s highest civilian honour.

Sandra commented alongside photos from the event, “So proud to represent Canada with my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients Gregory Charles…”

“Mark Tewksbury and Les Palmer at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today.”

