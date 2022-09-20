Sandra Oh, who represented Canada at the Queen’s funeral, opens up

Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state burial on Monday.

The 51-year-old took part in the march as a member of the Canadian delegation.

She attended the ceremony as an Order of Canada member with Justin Trudeau.

In an emotional message to her followers, Sandra Oh said she was “honored” to have attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state burial on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 51-year-old Killing Eve star posted images of her dress on Instagram after the event to thank her followers for their support.

Sandra posted photos from the occasion along with the following statement: “So pleased to represent Canada with my fellow Order of Canada & Valour awardees Gregory Charles…

Les Palmer and Mark Tewksbury attended the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today at Westminster Abbey.

In her most recent Instagram image, the Golden Globe winner wore a red and white brooch while dressing elegantly in a black dress and matching cap.

Sandra, who is also well-known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy, was observed by onlookers as she paid her respects on that momentous day.

She attended the ceremony as an Order of Canada member with Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

The explorer Bear Grylls, 48, and Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42, were also present for Her Majesty’s burial in addition to the A-list star.

