Sania Mirza drops hilarious video with sister Anam Mirza

Sania Mirza is a very positive person, in addition to being a great tennis player. We’ve also seen her funny videos, which tell us that she’s a pretty happy person.

Mirza recently posted a funny clip with her sister. They are both singing along to a funny video. Sania and her younger sister get along very well, and every now and then, she posts pictures and videos of them together.

Sania Mirza and her little sister Anam Mirza are cute sibling goals on Instagram, and people love it.

Sania’s most recent reel is a picture-perfect example of how sisters love each other. Anam Mirza and the best tennis player made a funny video together in which the older sister plays a joke on the younger one.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The two sisters love each other very much and are always there for each other.

Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player who works for a living. She used to be the best doubles player in the world. She has won three women’s doubles titles and three mixed doubles titles. The Women’s Tennis Association ranked her as the Indian No. 1 in singles from 2003 until 2013, when she stopped playing.