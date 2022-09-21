Advertisement
Edition: English
Sania Mirza hilariously claps back to questions about her career choice 

Articles
  • Sania Mirza is a former tennis pro from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
  • She explained how to respond to such questions.
  • The 35-year-old has lip-synced the viral TikTok song.
Sania Mirza a former tennis pro from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, engages her followers on Instagram with amusing videos.

This time, the 35-year-old has provided advice on how to respond to concerns about their professional choices in a new clip, which unquestionably demonstrates that she is a true star.

For those who questioned her decision to play tennis as a career when she was younger, she created the reel.

The athlete can be seen lip-syncing the words to “Main toh kheloongi” while explaining how to respond to such questions. The reel, which has gained hundreds of likes in the first three hours and has gone viral, has the admirers in tears.

Fans liked watching Sania Mirza and her sister Anam interact in their Instagram video, which went viral earlier this month.

Sania’s reel, it goes without saying, was the epitome of some serious sister ambitions. In the most natural settings, the video shows the accomplished tennis star and her sister, Anam Mirza.

The wife of sports star Shoaib Maik amusingly teases her sister Anam on Instagram, just like most older siblings do.

“If you’ve said this to your younger sibling,????????

#MirzaGirls #Sisters “the caption read.

 

