Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sanjana Sanghi looks amazing in pics from her Thailand vacation

Sanjana Sanghi looks amazing in pics from her Thailand vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Sanjana Sanghi looks amazing in pics from her Thailand vacation

Sanjana Sanghi dont get nervous by people she respect & look up

Advertisement
  • Sanjana Sanghi, who is now on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, has been posting some beautiful and entertaining photos and videos.
  • The actress, who is having a blast in Thailand, has been posting images of the beach and an overcast sky.
  • She is pictured traveling and sampling the local cuisine while wearing a colorful attire.
Advertisement

Sanjana Sanghi, who is now on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, has been posting some beautiful and entertaining photos and videos. The actress, who is having a blast in Thailand, has been posting images of the beach and an overcast sky. She is pictured traveling and sampling the local cuisine while wearing a colorful attire.

Also Read

Sanjana Sanghi is excited for her next project; posts on Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi is excited for her next project; posts on Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi, one of Btown's most promising actresses, is now preparing for...

She captioned, Riding around new landscapes (obviously in the search for food) is standard behaviour now, courtesy #DhakDhak 💕

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Advertisement

Sanjana also posted a few breathtaking images of herself in which she can be seen wearing a green gown and looking really wonderful. She captioned it, ‘It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea #OffDuty.’

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the photographs, her followers showered love in the comment area. Some others left heart emojis on the post while another remarked, “You looking like an angel.”

Also Read

Sanjana Sanghi toast to her 25th self as she celebrates her Birthday in the Maldives
Sanjana Sanghi toast to her 25th self as she celebrates her Birthday in the Maldives

Sanjana Sanghi, an actress, is celebrating her 25th birthday in the Maldives....

She was most recently spotted in the movie “Rashtra Kavach OM,” which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the reviewers and the audience had conflicting opinions about the movie.
She will next be seen in the lead character of the film “Dhak Dhak,” which also features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story