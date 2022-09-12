Sanjana Sanghi looks amazing in pics from her Thailand vacation

Sanjana Sanghi dont get nervous by people she respect & look up

Sanjana Sanghi, who is now on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, has been posting some beautiful and entertaining photos and videos.

The actress, who is having a blast in Thailand, has been posting images of the beach and an overcast sky.

She is pictured traveling and sampling the local cuisine while wearing a colorful attire.

Advertisement

Sanjana Sanghi, who is now on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, has been posting some beautiful and entertaining photos and videos. The actress, who is having a blast in Thailand, has been posting images of the beach and an overcast sky. She is pictured traveling and sampling the local cuisine while wearing a colorful attire.

Also Read Sanjana Sanghi is excited for her next project; posts on Instagram Sanjana Sanghi, one of Btown's most promising actresses, is now preparing for...

She captioned, Riding around new landscapes (obviously in the search for food) is standard behaviour now, courtesy #DhakDhak 💕

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) Advertisement

Sanjana also posted a few breathtaking images of herself in which she can be seen wearing a green gown and looking really wonderful. She captioned it, ‘It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea #OffDuty.’

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the photographs, her followers showered love in the comment area. Some others left heart emojis on the post while another remarked, “You looking like an angel.”

Also Read Sanjana Sanghi toast to her 25th self as she celebrates her Birthday in the Maldives Sanjana Sanghi, an actress, is celebrating her 25th birthday in the Maldives....

She was most recently spotted in the movie “Rashtra Kavach OM,” which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the reviewers and the audience had conflicting opinions about the movie.

She will next be seen in the lead character of the film “Dhak Dhak,” which also features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.