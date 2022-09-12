Sanjana Sanghi looks amazing in pics from her Thailand vacation

Sanjana Sanghi is excited for her next project; posts on Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi, one of Btown's most promising actresses, is now preparing for...
Sanjana Sanghi, who is now on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, has been posting some beautiful and entertaining photos and videos. The actress, who is having a blast in Thailand, has been posting images of the beach and an overcast sky. She is pictured traveling and sampling the local cuisine while wearing a colorful attire.
She captioned, Riding around new landscapes (obviously in the search for food) is standard behaviour now, courtesy #DhakDhak 💕
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Sanjana also posted a few breathtaking images of herself in which she can be seen wearing a green gown and looking really wonderful. She captioned it, ‘It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea #OffDuty.’
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
As soon as she shared the photographs, her followers showered love in the comment area. Some others left heart emojis on the post while another remarked, “You looking like an angel.”
She was most recently spotted in the movie “Rashtra Kavach OM,” which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the reviewers and the audience had conflicting opinions about the movie.
She will next be seen in the lead character of the film “Dhak Dhak,” which also features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.