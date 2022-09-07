Sara Ali Khan dances with a hairstylist friend on Tinku Jiya

Sara Ali Khan shared a video with her hairstylist on Instagram.

She drew a funny comparison between life before and after having coffee.

Both of them dance to Tinku Jiya from the film, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and imparted a video to her hairdresser on Wednesday in which she drew an interesting correlation between life when having coffee.

The video was a hit with the fans and provided them with a major portion of chuckling. She is seen wearing an orange lehenga with dupatta.

Her hair specialist, Sanky Evrus wore a dark T-shirt and dark jeans.

In the main portion of the video, she acted insane on the melody Bahon Mein Chale Aao while beautician chipped away at her hair.

Later on, the two of them dance to Tinku Jiya from the film, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

She subtitled her video, “The most accurate form of appearance VS reality, Wild and crazy is just our mentality, Love @the.mad.hair.scientist so excuse the partiality, Also since he’s the only one, that will part-take in this abnormality, We are simple souls in actuality but please watch us take over the locality.”

Reacting to her video, many fans dropped snickering emoticons on it. One of her fans remarked, “The energy you have Sara is amazing. I love your aura so positive.”

Another fan stated, “Powerhouse.”

Sara Ali Khan is the little girl of entertainers Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is additionally the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

She made her acting presentation with Kedarnath in 2017 and has been found in movies like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

She was before reputed to date Kartik Aaryan, which was affirmed by movie producer Karan Johar as of late.

Sara had showed up on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had referenced Kartik Aaryan’s name as an entertainer she viewed as alluring.

The two were subsequently projected together in Love Aaj Kal, and according to reports, that is where their sentiment sprouted. Be that as it may, the entertainers split in 2020.

From that point forward, they have barely at any point verbally expressed about one another out in the open.

She will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utekar. Sara will likewise be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight.

The movie is being coordinated by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

