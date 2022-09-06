Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in flowery salwar on her belated birthday

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Sara Ali Khan.

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood’s glitzy metropolis is Sara Ali Khan. She made her acting debut with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 movie Kedarnath. Sara has been a part of the spotlight ever since. Even though Sara has only a few films under her belt, she has already made a name for herself in the glitzy and expansive world of show business. She uses social media to engage her fans and followers in addition to exhibiting her acting abilities. In relation to it, a few minutes ago, she gave glimpses of her “happy spot.”

Sara posted a few of pictures on Instagram’s stories section a while back. She is shown in the photos sitting at a café with her companions. Sara was spotted wearing ethnic clothing, including a stunning red and white floral salwar suit. She had a middle split and her hair was pulled back in a ponytail. She accented her youthful, dewy makeup with a bindi and some silver bangles. She was seen having a delayed birthday party with her friends. A chocolate cake and other desserts are also seen on the table. She shared the first image and captioned the scene, “My Happy Place.”

On the job front, Sara was most recently saw with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She now has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and a role in an unnamed Laxman Utekar-directed movie with Vicky Kaushal.

