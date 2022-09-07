Sara Ali Khan makes a desi appearance in white kurta suit

Sara Ali Khan has adopted a new kurta suit, and it looks stunning.

The Atrangi Re actress wore a desi attire today for Lord Ganesha’s darshan.

She looked absolutely stunning at the T-Series office in Mumbai. Check out this ivory set if you’re searching for something extra cosy.

Sara Ali Khan just demonstrated that simplicity has its place, and this advice will help you get off to a good start.

This looks a lot like the SOS outfit or inspiration you might need, yet Onam is still more than a day away.

The eccentric fashion diva turned her focus to this simple kurta that had a side regal touch thanks to the eye-catching gold border and accessories.

We have to admit that it has a classy vibe.

We have to admit that it has a classy vibe. The Atrangi Re actress wore a desi attire today for Lord Ganesha’s darshan at the T-Series office in Mumbai, and she looked absolutely stunning. Nothing less is acceptable from her.

Three-quarter sleeves and a V neckline were features of Sara’s mid-length kurta. Its borders also looked the finest when worn with her wide-legged palazzo pants and an organza dupatta with delicate embroidery.

Yes, Sara is in focus right now. With embroidered juttis, gold bangles stacked to stand out, and jhumkas with pearl accents, those accessories make for a calming affair. Apply your favourite lipstick, bindi, and kohl to complete your glam look. What is the one hairstyle that you will never tyre of? How to style your hair is now clear to you.

