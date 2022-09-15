Advertisement
Edition: English
Sara Ali Khan on playing Sharmila Tagore if a biopic is made on her

  • Sara, a Bollywood actress, frequently discusses her grandmother, famous actress Sharmila Tagore.
  • Lately she discussed the possibility of portraying Sharmila in a biopic.
  • Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s movie alongside Vicky Kaushal and in “Gaslight” with Vikrant Massey.
Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, frequently discusses her grandmother, famous actress Sharmila Tagore. Lately she discussed the possibility of portraying Sharmila in a biopic.
The “Atrangi Re” actress admitted that it is difficult to emulate her grandmother’s grace when portraying her in a biopic in response to a question from a fan. “She’s so graceful. I don’t know if I’m graceful,” replied Sara.

Tagore is renowned for her outstanding performances in films like Shakti Samanta’s 1964 success “Kashmir Ki Kali,” as well as for her on-screen chemistry with Rajesh Khanna in movies like “Aradhana,” “Safar,” “Amar Prem,” and others.
Sara claimed live on Roposo that she doesn’t discuss her grandmother’s movies and works with her very often.
She added: “I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don’t think I’ve actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She’s so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She’s such a classy lady and she’s had such a life. She has world views and we’ve spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should.”

In terms of her professional career, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s movie alongside Vicky Kaushal and in “Gaslight” with Vikrant Massey.

