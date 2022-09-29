Sara Ali Khan takes Alto instead of luxury car after gym

Sara was seen getting into a Alto after leaving her gym.

Fans’ reactions to the video are conflicting.

Her most recent appearance was in Atrangi Re.

Advertisement

Fans were shocked by actor Sara Ali Khan’s most recent video. She was seen getting into a Maruti Suzuki Alto after leaving her exercise session. She had a natural makeup look and was wearing pink shorts and a white tank top.

Sara may be seen in the footage moving toward the car while toting a cup. She waved at the photographer waiting outside while toting a bag as well. She took a brief moment to pose before getting in the car.

Fans’ reactions to the video are conflicting. She’s down to earth “financially now,” someone remarked cynically, while another person added, “respect for da woman let them live der life in der terms! A different social media user said, “She is attempting to emulate Ratan Tata Ji, but the difference is that Ratan Tata doesn’t require exposure, whereas she is doing it for publicity.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh is Sara Ali Khan. She is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister, but she also has a close relationship with her half-brothers, Taimur and Jehangir.

With the 2018 film Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor, the actor made her Bollywood debut. She appeared in the movie opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara portrayed Mukku nicknamed Mandakini, a pandit’s daughter who falls in love with Sushant’s portrayal of a Muslim pithoo. The plot is on how her bigoted parents and nature’s fury put the two lovers’ passion to the test. The 2013 floods in Uttarakhand served as its inspiration.

Advertisement

Sara’s next appearance will be in Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie. Along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, she is a member of Gaslight. The actor’s most recent appearance was in Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a heartfelt birthday post from Sara Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turns 42 today, received a wonderful birthday message...