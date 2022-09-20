Sarah Ferguson’s ‘scandalous photographs’ revealed during Queen’s funeral

Prince Phillip “never forgave” Fergie for the scandalous photos.

During the live broadcast of Monday’s royal funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, references were made to the scandalous photos of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Journalist Dickie Arbiter stated in a report on the live footage of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife walking into Westminster Abbey for the moving service that Prince Phillip “never forgave” Fergie for the scandalous photos.

It’s noteworthy that he never forgave her for the photographs that were published in the newspaper while she was in the south of France getting her toes sucked, the arbitrator said.

Inappropriate photos of the Duchess of York taken on vacations in France with her then-financial advisor, John Bryan, were made public in 1992.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, appeared anxious in response to Arbiter’s remarks.

I wasn’t going to say it, I didn’t think you would go there, Langdon said.

He did at least say it. No one can accuse us of saying it, Stefanovic continued.

