Sarah Herron is expecting her first child with fiance

Sarah Herron and her fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first child.

Herron has been transparent about her fertility.

She announced her engagement to Brown in May 2021.

The 35-year-old former contestant of The Bachelor and her fiancé Dylan welcomed their firstborn, a son, on Wednesday, she revealed on Instagram.

“We are over the moon to confirm that I am pregnant with a baby boy after a year-long IVF (in-vitro fertilizations) adventure!”

We are still in the first trimester, but since I have been so transparent about my struggle with infertility with my community, it’s crucial to me that I maintain my faith.

“Dylan and I are cautiously optimistic despite the fact that we know the road ahead is difficult. Herron tells media, “We are extremely grateful for our fertility specialist, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, who has helped make this a reality.”

The soon-to-be mother shared many adorable pictures with Brown on Instagram to share the joyful news.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum has previously been transparent about her fertility and IVF struggle. She announced her engagement to Brown in May 2021.

