Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler are up for Third “Hocus Pocus” Film: “Never Say Never”

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are as excited.

They told Entertainment Weekly that they’re open to having a conversation about a possible third installment.

We have gotten every narrative out of this that is possible.

As excited as the audience is for Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker all have different ideas for a potential third film.

In their interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Najimy, 65, first declared, “I feel like we’re done.” We have gotten every narrative out of this that is possible.

The Sister Act actress then appeared to retract a bit of what she had said. Never say never, I suppose, but Najimy said, “I feel grateful that we got to do it again.” “I don’t know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I’m just happy we can bring this to them.”

Parker, 57, is on board with the new idea. She remarked, “Kathy had a great notion that the third one should be animated. “That would be a clever and cool idea. It’s enjoyable, hilarious, and intriguing, like both traditional and contemporary [animation].”

The City actress is generally opposed to making a third film. She replied, “Of course I’d be pleased to talk to you; it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want to do!”

