Sarah Khan decided to leave the showbiz industry?

Sarah Khan is a well-known Pakistani jaunty actress. She joined the industry in 2012 as a supporting actress and as time passed she became the charming face of Television. Ravishing Sarah Khan made her acting debut in play Baadi Aapa. This elegant lady stole the limelight after her portrayal as Miral in drama Sabaat. Fascinating Sarah Khan has also earned Hum Award for best-supporting actress in 2015. Major projects of this charming young lady involve Baila Pur Ki Dayan, Alvida, Mohabbat Aag, Raqs-e-Bismil, and Ramadan comedy show Hum Tum.

Coming to her personal life this actress got married to a well-known singer Falak Shabir in July 2020. This couple became one of the darling couples of fans and the media industry. Sara and Falak became parents on 8th October 2021. Falak Shabir announced the birthday of their little munchkin baby Alyana Falak.

In a recent interview with Sarah Falak, the dashing actress said that after the birth of Alyana she said Falak Shabir to quit media because she wanted to be a mother who has whole hearty devoted herself to her children but, Flak Shabbir did not allow her to do so as he said that your fans want to see you on the screen. We will take care of our daughter together. This attitude of Falak has been appreciated by the fans as Falak Shabir believes in women empowerment.

So, the good news for the fans of this elegant woman is that Sarah and Falak are going to start their own production house and soon Sarah Falak will again be screen on the screen. Fans are very happy after hearing this news because they want their queen to come back and work with more enthusiasm.

