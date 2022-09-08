Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Sarah Khan decides to act besides Talha Chahour

Sarah Khan decides to act besides Talha Chahour

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Khan decides to act besides Talha Chahour
Advertisement
  • One of the best actresses in Pakistani drama is Sarah Khan.
  • She has been delivering back-to-back successful dramas that dominate the TRP ratings and YouTube views.
  • She is also vying for an award at the next Hum Awards for her part in Raqs e Bismil, where she captured hearts as the stunning Zohra.
Advertisement

One of the best actresses in Pakistani drama is Sarah Khan. She has been delivering back-to-back successful dramas that dominate the TRP ratings and YouTube views. She is also vying for an award at the next Hum Awards for her part in Raqs e Bismil, where she captured hearts as the stunning Zohra. Her most recent drama, Hum Tum, was a smash hit. We shall now see Saraha Khan in Wabaal since she has returned to our television screens.

WABAAL

Actress Sarah Khan will be paired with newbie Talha Chahour. With Jo Bichar Gaye, Talha made his recording debut, and both the public and the critics praised it. Talha has performed in theatrical productions for a long time, and his initial performance astounded everyone. Top actresses, however, typically do not want to co-star in dramas with complete rookies.

 

Talha

 

Advertisement

Listen to why Sarah signed a project with a newcomer despite being a star:

Also Read

Sarah Khan Responds to Those Who Call Her A Show Off
Sarah Khan Responds to Those Who Call Her A Show Off

Sarah Khan is among the most successful leading ladies in the Pakistani...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach won't appear on GMA3
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach won't appear on GMA3
Emily Blunt clears the air about Tom Cruise's remark
Emily Blunt clears the air about Tom Cruise's remark
Kyla Pratt cherish the memories with co-star Leslie Jordan
Kyla Pratt cherish the memories with co-star Leslie Jordan
Vijay Sethupathi surprised fans with his drastic weight loss in short time
Vijay Sethupathi surprised fans with his drastic weight loss in short time
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ girl Ayesha’s bridal photo shoot goes viral
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ girl Ayesha’s bridal photo shoot goes viral
See photos/videos of TikToker Sehar Hayat's colourful Ubtan
See photos/videos of TikToker Sehar Hayat's colourful Ubtan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story