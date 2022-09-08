Sarah Khan decides to act besides Talha Chahour

One of the best actresses in Pakistani drama is Sarah Khan.

She has been delivering back-to-back successful dramas that dominate the TRP ratings and YouTube views.

She is also vying for an award at the next Hum Awards for her part in Raqs e Bismil, where she captured hearts as the stunning Zohra.

Actress Sarah Khan will be paired with newbie Talha Chahour. With Jo Bichar Gaye, Talha made his recording debut, and both the public and the critics praised it. Talha has performed in theatrical productions for a long time, and his initial performance astounded everyone. Top actresses, however, typically do not want to co-star in dramas with complete rookies.

Listen to why Sarah signed a project with a newcomer despite being a star:

