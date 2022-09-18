Sarah Khan drops cute video of her daughter Alyana

Sarah Khan shared a video of her daughter Alyana.

She enjoys taking her out and about with her on-set baby.

Alyana was even taken to Disneyland by her parents Sarah and Falak when she was too young to remember.

Advertisement

Sarah Khan’s admirers like her for all of her talent and excellent writing choices. People adore her for the distinctive roles she always plays on screen. Sarah’s fans also adore her for her love for her family and the fact that she is so forthcoming with them about her personal life.

Alyana Falak, Sarah’s infant daughter, is now a part of the family. We have seen Sarah bring Alyana around on sets and she enjoys taking the infant out and about. While Sarah Khan was on vacation with her family, Alyana shared some adorably sweet moments with her parents, Falak and Sarah. Alyana was even taken to Disneyland by the new parents, despite the fact that she is still too young to remember.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Advertisement

Sarah is delighted with the success of the premiere of her new drama Wabaal, and people are noticing the chemistry she has with Talha Chahour. She got some quality time with her little daughter and posted some priceless pictures of the two of them on Instagram.

Also Read Sarah Khan looks gorgeous in this summer attire Sarah Khan is a Pakistani actress. The Ahsas actress looks absolutely stunning...