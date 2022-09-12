Sarah Khan looks gorgeous in this summer attire

Sarah Khan is a Pakistani actress.

The Ahsas actress looks absolutely stunning in the latest photos.

She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Advertisement

The Sabbat actress recently donned a magical ethereal attire and robbed our hearts with her embellished looks.

She captioned her post, “Loved being a part of @crossstitch_official ‘s thoughtful campaign that prioritizes what we often forget in our fast-paced lives – ‘Sukoon’.”

“Duniya k shor mei insaan apni purani dosti aur yaadon ko peechay chor kar maujooda zindagi mai itna masroof ho jata hai k wo ander k sukoon ko mehsoos karna bhool jata hai. Buss yehi khayal mujhay sakoon ki talash mein shor se duur le aya.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial) Advertisement

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 80,810 likes this far.

Sarah is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Gohar-e-Nayab, Hum Tehrey Gunahagar, and many more.

She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Advertisement

Sarah Khan, also known as Sarah Falak, is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in a number of Urdu-language television shows. Sarah’s portrayal as headstrong antagonist Miraal in Sabaat established Khan as a leading actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Also Read Sarah Khan and Merub Ali’s amusing chat goes viral The new BFFs in the biz are Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan...