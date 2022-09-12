Sarah Khan looks gorgeous in this summer attire

Sarah Khan and Merub Ali’s amusing chat goes viral
The new BFFs in the biz are Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan...
The Sabbat actress recently donned a magical ethereal attire and robbed our hearts with her embellished looks.
She captioned her post, “Loved being a part of @crossstitch_official ‘s thoughtful campaign that prioritizes what we often forget in our fast-paced lives – ‘Sukoon’.”
“Duniya k shor mei insaan apni purani dosti aur yaadon ko peechay chor kar maujooda zindagi mai itna masroof ho jata hai k wo ander k sukoon ko mehsoos karna bhool jata hai. Buss yehi khayal mujhay sakoon ki talash mein shor se duur le aya.”
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 80,810 likes this far.
Sarah is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Gohar-e-Nayab, Hum Tehrey Gunahagar, and many more.
She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.
Sarah Khan, also known as Sarah Falak, is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in a number of Urdu-language television shows. Sarah’s portrayal as headstrong antagonist Miraal in Sabaat established Khan as a leading actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.