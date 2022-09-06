Sarah Khan Responds to Those Who Call Her A Show Off

Sarah Khan is among the most successful leading ladies in the Pakistani theatre industry.

Sarah Khan enjoys opening out to her followers about her personal life.

Social media is full with Sarah’s videos with her husband

Advertisement

Sarah Khan is among the most successful leading ladies in the Pakistani theatre industry. Fans adore her charisma and aura, and her projects are huge successes. Sarah Khan enjoys opening out to her followers about her personal life. Falak Shabir, her spouse, is a romantic man who has been establishing high criteria for future husbands while setting objectives for all the women who are engaged.

Sarah said that there is a good side of men. She said that she is blessed to have a great father, a great brother and now a great husband so she feels that the world should see that side of men too. Sarah praised Falak for being a very supportive husband and a good father to Alyana too.

People agreed with her but many thought that since Sarah never saw the other side of men and the reality of the society so she will have a positive opinion:

Also Read Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir Business Trip to Dubai with Celebrities Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are a cute celebrity couple. The pair...