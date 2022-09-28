Sarah Khan reveals her weight loss secret in a recent post

Sarah Khan decided to leave the showbiz industry?
Sarah Khan is a well-known Pakistani jaunty actress. She stole the limelight...
Sarah Khan had a fantastic year in 2022, marking many significant milestones in her acting career. The 30-year-old TV star is incredibly health conscious and demonstrates that carbs and celebrity are never mutually exclusive.
The Laapata actress put on a few pounds after giving birth to her daughter Alyana, but she was able to lose them thanks to her dedication and a healthy diet plan.
The actor from Raqs e Bismil claimed that it is no longer difficult to lose weight. Gaining the weight of your dreams requires a balanced diet rather than monotonous diet.
“Can’t trust anyone other than my dietitian Rimsha @eat_without.guilt. I lost so much weight after Alyana but now it was stuck. Dietitian Rimsha from @eat_without.guilt helped me with this and finally I’m back to my goal weight.”
“The conclusion from Khan was, Weight loss was never so easy until I met @eat_without.guilt. I’m so happy that I didn’t have to starve myself to lose those extra pounds,” she added.
“I ate everything I love. Her diet plan are customized according to your routine and recipes are amazing, super affordable and easy to make. I thought to share it with you all cause who can help better for weight loss than a qualified dietitian.”
On the professional front, Sarah is a lead actress in the drama series Wabaal on HUM TV, which also stars Merub and Talha Chahour.
