Sarwat Gillani reveals the reason behind her cosmetic surgery

Sarwat Gillani is a very talented and versatile Pakistani actress and model.

She married actor Fahad, who is also a cosmetic surgeon by profession.

In her interview, she talked about her cosmetic surgery.

The acclaimed and multitalented Pakistani actress Sarwat Gillani took part in a “Gloss ETC By Maliha Rehman” interview.

Sarwat Gillani remarked that “Fahad once said me that I thought you will come to me for any cosmetic surgery because you don’t have a good routine but you’re actually going in reverse. I’m not the one who take cares of herself all the time but now I’ve started drinking water and using sunscreen but it’s all because of my genes that I’ve a good skin till now despite having a bad routine.”

“I’m really very sacred of needles so I avoid such treatments. I fell on my face when I was in college and I broke my nose. I had my nose surgery done long time ago but still a lot of people think that it was a cosmetic surgery. Yes but I got to Fahad every now and then for the treatment of the lines on my forehead but still I say Fahad that you’re lucky that I’m not into such things”, added Sarwat.