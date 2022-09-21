Saturday Night Live’s 48th season to premiere October 1

SNL’S 48th Season will premiere on 1st October.

On October 1st, the well-known comedic sketch programme Saturday Night Live will return with Season 48.

Miles Teller, who starred in the Paramount+ short series The Offer and Top Gun: Maverick, will open the new season. According to The Deadline, the 35-year-old actor will be joined by musical guest Kendrick Lamar, who will be making his third visit.

Teller will host the first three episodes of Season 48, which will then be hosted by Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion. The Banshees of Inisherin actor Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 with Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, performing as the musical guest.

On October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will perform as a musical guest in addition to hosting the third show. She made her debut in October 2020.

This season’s cast will include some brand-new actors, including Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Many longtime SNL performers have lately left the programme. Chris Redd is the most recent cast member to leave the programme before the new season premieres, it was recently revealed. So far, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villaseor, and Alex Moffat have moved on to work on new endeavours. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are also departing the show, according to a recent story from The Deadline.

