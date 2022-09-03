SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aryan and Kiara displays intense love

Satyaprem Ki Katha has gone on floors with the first clap being initiated today.

Film stars Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Makers have released a picture of the two stars straight from the mahurat shot.

The exceptionally expected film of Sajid Nadiadwala in a joint effort with Namah Pictures Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead has gone on floors with the main applaud being started today.

The whole cast, chief Sameer Vidwans, makers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora alongside Wardha Nadiadwala and Shafat Nadiadwala were available at the beginning of a fresh start.

Today in the first part of the day Kartik has shared an image of him looking for favors from Lord Ganesh as he was completely outfitted to begin going for the film and presently the producers have let an image of the two stars straight out of the mahurat shot.

In the image that was shared by the creation house on their Twitter handle, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holding each other near one another and look lost in one another’s arms.

Kiara looks shocking in a white kurta and Kartik is wearing a multi-shaded shirt. To be sure they make for a wonderful pair. Sharing this image, the producers expressed, “The love story begins! Straight from the Mahurat shot of #SatyaPremKiKatha #SajidNadiadwala.”

As Satyaprem Ki Katha has its most memorable chance at the Mahurat, the discussions around the film and the cast mix up among the crowd. The impending melodic love adventure has turned into the most sultry subject of conversation since the time it was declared.

The film is a melodic romantic tale that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their most recent endeavor. In the wake of realizing that their number one couple of entertainers are locally available for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the joint effort of NGE and Namah Pictures gives pleasure and fervor to the moviegoers.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha likewise denotes a monstrous joint effort between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures. Strangely, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures and chief Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their particular component films. SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be delivered in performance centers on 29th June 2023.

