SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani excited to work with Kartik Aryan

Kiara Advani stars with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. T

The two will reunite for a love film titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The makers recently published a photo of the pair direct from the mahurat shot of the film.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood’s tinsel town. In her career, she has been in a number of hit films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, and, most recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo.

Her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did not go unnoticed by viewers, and they became quite the internet sensation. The two will reunite for a love film titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. She discussed collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview with a magazine.

Kiara Advani discusses her collaboration with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kiara told the media that she is delighted to work with Kartik again.

Kiara explains. “Fortunately, our pairing really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” she added, “We started off on such a great note. We’ve begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I’m excited to be working with him once again! It’s a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved!”

The creators recently published a photo of Kartik and Kiara direct from the mahurat shot of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Advertisement

The production house released a photo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holding each other close and looking lost in each other’s arms on their Twitter account. Kiara looks lovely in a white kurta, while Kartik wears a multi-coloured shirt. They do form a gorgeous couple. The makers captioned this image, “The love story begins! Straight from the Mahurat shot of #SatyaPremKiKatha #SajidNadiadwala.” SatyaPrem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani looking incredibly in love. The first clap was started today on the highly awaited Sajid Nadiadwala...