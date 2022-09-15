Advertisement
Saudi Arabia King tribute condolence for Queen’s death to King Charles

Articles
  • The Saudi monarch congratulated Charles on his accession to the British throne.
  • King Salman said he was looking forward to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.
  • The British monarch thanked the Saudi King for his noble feelings and affirmed his keenness and interest in strengthening relations with the country.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to King Charles, the royal family and to the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Saudi monarch congratulated Charles on his accession to the British throne during a phone call on Thursday, wishing the new King success in serving the interests of his people.

King Salman said he was looking forward to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

The British monarch expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Saudi King for his noble feelings and affirmed his keenness and interest in strengthening relations between the two countries.

