Scandal involving Adam Levine affects his concert with Maroon 5!

Adam Levine is scheduled to perform with his band Maroon at an event in Las Vegas.

Sources say he will perform at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising event.

There won’t be a red carpet for the event, so media won’t question Adam Levine.

Advertisement

Singer Adam Levine is scheduled to perform with his band Maroon 5 at a gig in Las Vegas the following month, despite several claims that he flirted with numerous women.

According to sources, Levine and his band will perform at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising extravaganza “The Event,” which will take place on October 1 at the MGM Grand.

The event will proceed as scheduled, despite the unfavorable press that the band’s vocalist, Adam Levine, has received.

There won’t be a red carpet at the event, according to sources, so media won’t question Adam Levine. In addition, he plans to carry out his existing professional obligations, such as the Maroon 5 global tour, which will make stops around Asia through the end of the year, as well as one more New Year’s Eve performance in Palm Springs.

When Sumner Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she and Adam had a relationship for over a year despite the fact that he is already married to Behati Prinsloo, everything came to a head.

Despite claiming that they haven’t spoken in months, the Instagram model provided a screenshot of what appears to be an Adam to her message in which he allegedly asked,“Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

Advertisement

Later, Adam Levine released a statement in which he denied having “an affair,” but he did acknowledge to using “bad judgement” and “crossing the line.” Since then, though, additional women have spoken up with comparable accounts.

One of them was a comedian named Maryka who shared a screenshot of an alleged discussion with the “This Love” hitmaker in which he allegedly said to her, “Distract yourself by f**king with me!” on her Instagram Story. In addition, Maryka uploaded a video Adam sent her in which he admitted, “I’m foolish,” albeit it’s unclear why he did so.

Alyson Rosef, another lady, also published a number of alleged direct messages from Levine. Adam’s former yoga instructor, a fourth lady, claimed he texted her in a romantic manner.

Most recently, a 21-year-old woman from Alabama said that Adam flirted with her nearly every day and frequently responded to pictures of her working out despite the fact that she was still in college.

Behati Levine, Adam Levine’s wife and the mother of their third child, has not responded to the accusations of infidelity. Up their most recent travels, the couple, however, put on an unified front and even displayed PDA while running errands.

Also Read Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine The singer's former teacher from 2007 to 2010, Allana Zabel, claims she...

Advertisement