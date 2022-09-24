Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scandal involving Adam Levine affects his concert with Maroon 5!

Scandal involving Adam Levine affects his concert with Maroon 5!

Articles
Advertisement
Scandal involving Adam Levine affects his concert with Maroon 5!

Scandal involving Adam Levine affects his concert with Maroon 5!

Advertisement
  • Adam Levine is scheduled to perform with his band Maroon at an event in Las Vegas.
  • Sources say he will perform at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising event.
  • There won’t be a red carpet for the event, so media won’t question Adam Levine.
Advertisement

Singer Adam Levine is scheduled to perform with his band Maroon 5 at a gig in Las Vegas the following month, despite several claims that he flirted with numerous women.

According to sources, Levine and his band will perform at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual fundraising extravaganza “The Event,” which will take place on October 1 at the MGM Grand.

The event will proceed as scheduled, despite the unfavorable press that the band’s vocalist, Adam Levine, has received.

There won’t be a red carpet at the event, according to sources, so media won’t question Adam Levine. In addition, he plans to carry out his existing professional obligations, such as the Maroon 5 global tour, which will make stops around Asia through the end of the year, as well as one more New Year’s Eve performance in Palm Springs.

When Sumner Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she and Adam had a relationship for over a year despite the fact that he is already married to Behati Prinsloo, everything came to a head.

Despite claiming that they haven’t spoken in months, the Instagram model provided a screenshot of what appears to be an Adam to her message in which he allegedly asked,“Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

Advertisement

Later, Adam Levine released a statement in which he denied having “an affair,” but he did acknowledge to using “bad judgement” and “crossing the line.” Since then, though, additional women have spoken up with comparable accounts.

One of them was a comedian named Maryka who shared a screenshot of an alleged discussion with the “This Love” hitmaker in which he allegedly said to her, “Distract yourself by f**king with me!” on her Instagram Story. In addition, Maryka uploaded a video Adam sent her in which he admitted, “I’m foolish,” albeit it’s unclear why he did so.

Alyson Rosef, another lady, also published a number of alleged direct messages from Levine. Adam’s former yoga instructor, a fourth lady, claimed he texted her in a romantic manner.

Most recently, a 21-year-old woman from Alabama said that Adam flirted with her nearly every day and frequently responded to pictures of her working out despite the fact that she was still in college.

Behati Levine, Adam Levine’s wife and the mother of their third child, has not responded to the accusations of infidelity. Up their most recent travels, the couple, however, put on an unified front and even displayed PDA while running errands.

Also Read

Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine
Alanna Zabel took social media to expose” the singer Adam Levine

 The singer's former teacher from 2007 to 2010, Allana Zabel, claims she...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
'Dislike Him a Bit' Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn
'Dislike Him a Bit' Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn
Expert believes Meghan Markle is jealous of Kate Middleton
Expert believes Meghan Markle is jealous of Kate Middleton
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story