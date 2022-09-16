Advertisement
Edition: English
Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are faces legal action

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are faces legal action

  • Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian have been sued for $40 million.
  • Scott is the principal organiser of the scheme, while Kim Kardashian has been promoting it on social media.
  • Reports indicate that the plaintiffs are seeking $20 million from each defendant.
Since their most recent project together, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian have been in hot water with the law.

Participants in a lottery who believe the process to be fraudulent have filed a $40 million lawsuit against the two

First-class plane tickets to Los Angeles and a cash prize of $100,000 were among the incentives offered to these volunteers.

The father of three is the scheme’s principal organiser, while Kim Kardashian has been promoting it on her Instagram account.\

Reports indicate that the plaintiffs are asking for $20 million from each defendant.

Meanwhile, firm insiders have said that the plan has produced legal beneficiaries.

