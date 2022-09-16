Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are faces legal action

Scott Disick will never be “excommunicated” by Kardashian/Jenner clan
Since their most recent project together, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian have been in hot water with the law.
Participants in a lottery who believe the process to be fraudulent have filed a $40 million lawsuit against the two
First-class plane tickets to Los Angeles and a cash prize of $100,000 were among the incentives offered to these volunteers.
The father of three is the scheme’s principal organiser, while Kim Kardashian has been promoting it on her Instagram account.\
Reports indicate that the plaintiffs are asking for $20 million from each defendant.
Meanwhile, firm insiders have said that the plan has produced legal beneficiaries.
