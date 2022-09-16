Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are faces legal action

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian have been sued for $40 million.

Scott is the principal organiser of the scheme, while Kim Kardashian has been promoting it on social media.

Reports indicate that the plaintiffs are seeking $20 million from each defendant.

Since their most recent project together, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian have been in hot water with the law.

Participants in a lottery who believe the process to be fraudulent have filed a $40 million lawsuit against the two

First-class plane tickets to Los Angeles and a cash prize of $100,000 were among the incentives offered to these volunteers.

Meanwhile, firm insiders have said that the plan has produced legal beneficiaries.

