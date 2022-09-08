Scottish nationalists ‘joke’ on the sick Queen incites rage

An independence advocate tweeted that the Queen’s death would be a perfect opportunity for Scotland to declare independence.

The post has since been removed, with the explanation that it was only a ‘political joke’

Scottish nationalist has enraged royal devotees. With his disgusting remark about the Queen

Advertisement

Sean Currie, an independence advocate, stated on Twitter, according to sources.

“The Queen dying in Scotland would be the perfect opportunity for the Scottish Government to unilaterally declare independence and refuse to return her body until the UK recognises it.”

The post has since been removed, with the explanation that it was only a “political joke.”

This follows the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under ‘medical monitoring’ at Balmoral. The doctors are also ‘concerned’ about the patient’s health, according to the statement.