Season 2 of drama “All of Us Are Dead” on Netflix is possible?

The mega-hit season All Of Us Are Dead is ready to treat the fans with season 2.

Netflix has played a vital role in making K-Dramas get recognition globally.

The show got into the pre-production phase on July 13, 2022.

As soon as the immensely popular show Squid Game reached new heights of fame and acclaim, interest in K-Dramas increased.

All Of Us Are Dead gained popularity quickly following its January 2022 premiere and quickly established itself as one of the top K-dramas available on Netflix.

The show’s return for a second season was announced by the streaming service in June 2022, but no release date was given. The makers of All Of Us Are Dead are reluctant to reveal any information in light of this.

About when the show will go into production, there are still no hints. It is very impossible to predict when season 2 will actually be uploaded to the library of the dominant streaming service.

It is safer to predict that the series will likely premiere in late 2023 or more likely sometime in 2024 while keeping the pre-production period in mind.

For those who don’t know, All Of Us Are Dead is based on a true tale about teenagers who are stuck inside a high school that has been besieged by zombies following a disastrous experiment.

