Season 4 of “You”: Joe Goldberg is currently a professor in Britain?

Netflix has released a teaser for the next season of “You.”

Ben Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg will be sporting a completely new look.

Netflix has released a teaser for season 4 of “You Part 1” and “Part 2” of the show.

Joe Goldberg will be sporting an entirely new appearance, in the upcoming season of Netflix’s “You”.

Although the teaser for the programme doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it does provide a glance into the upcoming season. For example, Joe Goldberg is now Professor Jonathan Moore, according to the teaser.

After killing his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe leaves the American suburbs for Paris in search of his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), where the next season will pick up.

Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers have recently joined the cast as series regulars.

According to Variety, recurring parts will be played by Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter, and Adam James.

Ritchie will presumably replace Badgley as Joe’s leading lady.

She is regarded as being extremely intelligent, distrustful, and totally cut off from those who aren’t her friends.

Netflix claims that while Kate accepts the label of “icy bitch,” she is always “the adult in the room.”

“Hello, you,” begins Badgely as Joe in the teaser. “I’m not the loveable book store manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore.”

Then Joe emerges looking handsome in a black suit, with his trademark curly hair pulled back and growing a beard. He enters the frame, proudly displaying his new appearance as he stands up.

Marienne, who represents Joe’s preoccupation in season 3, narrated the episode, “Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing.”

“No, this time around I’m focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.”

Unfortunately, people often try to climb that social ladder when friends are well-connected. Some people might end up being “pushed” or “fallen” to their social death.

The new cast members, who don’t exactly like Joe’s preferred company, are then shown in a pan while the play continues. In actuality, he ends up murdering individuals just like this. Joe goes back to his old ways and says, “The question is by whom?”

There were rumours that Victoria might return in the fourth season towards the conclusion of season three, but nothing has been confirmed.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works,” Badgely hinted that season 4 might look and feel a little bit different from previous seasons in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Netflix also unveiled the debut dates for season 4, which will be split into two parts, along with the teaser video.

This is a first for the show. You Part 1 debuts on February 10 and Part 2 on March 10.

