Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ time schedule for Netflix is out

Season 5 of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022. The season is gearing up for mayhem, friends reuniting, an odd alliance with old enemies, and more.

Here is a complete list of time schedules for various locations.

Timetable for Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8)

Advertisement Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6)

Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5)

Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4)

Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3)

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT)

British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1)

Advertisement Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2)

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3)

Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3)

India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)

Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8)

Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9)

Advertisement Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Here is the trailer:

Advertisement

Also Read From Sep 5 to Sep 11, binge watch the upcoming Netflix movies Netflix upcoming movies and shows. List of Netflix new releases from Sep...