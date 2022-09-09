Advertisement
Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai' time schedule for Netflix is out

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ time schedule for Netflix is out

Articles
Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ time schedule for Netflix is out

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ time schedule for Netflix is out

Season 5 of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022. The season is gearing up for mayhem, friends reuniting, an odd alliance with old enemies, and more.

Here is a complete list of time schedules for various locations.

Timetable for Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix is as follows:

  • Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8)
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6)
  • Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5)
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4)
  • Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3)
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT)
  • British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1)
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2)
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
  • Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
  • India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
  • Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8)
  • Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
  • Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11)
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Here is the trailer:

