Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ time schedule for Netflix is out

Season 5 of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022. The season is gearing up for mayhem, friends reuniting, an odd alliance with old enemies, and more.
Here is a complete list of time schedules for various locations.
Timetable for Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix is as follows:
- Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8)
- Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6)
- Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5)
- Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4)
- Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3)
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT)
- British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1)
- Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2)
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
- Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3)
- India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
- Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8)
- Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
- Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9)
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11)
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)
Here is the trailer:
