Season 5 of ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix will be ‘intense,’ says Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge who plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix series, recently gave an interview and revealed what fans might expect.

The new season of Virgin River will go deeper into the the lives of the characters.

It will follow through Mel and Jack’s relationship and complex journeys of additional characters.

According to Alexandra Breckenridge, the Netflix series Virgin River will have a “strong sense of drama.” Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix series, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly on what viewers may expect.

“I believe this season has started off nicely, and we’re heading into a few episodes that are quite intense soon,” the actress said.

According to the United Business Journal, Breckenridge also emphasised a “strong feeling of drama” that will “leave audiences on the edge of their chairs.”

Alexandra Breckenridge concluded her interview by adding that the upcoming season will have “some of the best episodes [they’ve] ever done.”

The next Virgin River season will delve further into the lives of the characters. It will explore Mel and Jack’s romance as well as the complicated travels of other people in the programme.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, and Jenny Cooper feature in the love drama.

Virgin River is presently filming its fifth season in British Columbia, Canada, for a broadcast on Netflix in 2023.

