Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Selena Gomez is speaking out on kindness after Hailey Bieber praised her
Selena Gomez is speaking out on kindness after Hailey Bieber praised her

Selena Gomez is speaking out on kindness after Hailey Bieber praised her

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez is speaking out on kindness after Hailey Bieber praised her

Selena Gomez is speaking out on kindness after Hailey praised her

Advertisement
  • This comes after Hailey Bieber was asked about her relationship with Selena.
  • The model admitted that she holds the singer in immense regard.
  • Gomez said: “It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want.”
Advertisement

Hailey Bieber admitted that she holds Selena Gomez in “immense” regard, prompting Selena Gomez to speak out about “kindness.”

Turning to TikTok Live on Thursday, Gomez said: “It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want.”

“It’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough,” the singer went on, “but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter.”

This comes after Hailey Bieber washed her hands off accusations for causing Selena and Justin break up.

Speaking on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” the model was caught off guard when the host, Alex Cooper, asked her about her link up with Justin back when he was dating Selena.

Advertisement

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?” asked the host.

“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey replied. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’

“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Also Read

Hailey Bieber ‘respects’ Selena Gomez and does not ‘expect’ anything
Hailey Bieber ‘respects’ Selena Gomez and does not ‘expect’ anything

Hailey Bieber says she doesn't have any "expectations" for Selena Gomez, she...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Family of late dancer Stephen
Family of late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss to hold private funeral
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story