Selena Gomez stuns in a white halter dress at Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez was snubbed in the acting categories for her Hulu comedy series Only Murders In The Building.

she still scored a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Spring Breakers star had all eyes on her in her sleeveless white halter dress.

Selena Gomez put forth design objectives as she ventured out in a la mode look during the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Good For You vocalist didn’t mess with strolling honorary pathway at the Honor service still she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a shocking beaded white dress inside the Microsoft Theater for the primary show.

She might have made a relaxed entry subsequent to being censured in the acting classes for her Hulu parody series Only Murders In The Building, however she actually scored a selection for Outstanding Comedy Series for delivering the acclaimed show, which was eventually won by Ted Lasso.

The Spring Breakers star had everyone’s eyes on her in her sleeveless white bridle dress, which embraced her bends.

Selena showed up at the Emmys without further ado before 6 p.m. PT, after honorary pathway had proactively been shut, as indicated by Harper’s Market.

Selena joined her senior costars Steve Martin and Martin Short — both of whom scored acting selections for their series — in front of an audience to introduce the honor for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

