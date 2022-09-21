Advertisement
Selena Gomez’s new song showcases her lows and highs of life

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is scheduled to be released on November 4.
  • The long-awaited documentary’s trailer has finally been released.
  • It gives an intimate look at the multihyphenate’s “highs, lows, and all in between”.
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me displays the “highs, lows, and everything in between” of the singer.
Selena Gomez is granting Selenators access to her innermost journal! Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, a documentary on her personal life, is scheduled to be released shortly, the 30-year-old singer-actress-entrepreneur said a few weeks ago. The long-awaited documentary’s trailer has finally been released by Sel, giving us an intimate look at the multihyphenate’s “highs, lows, and all in between.”

In Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Trailer, She shares real-life moments where she’s just as happy as she is sad, even breaking down into tears a few times. The only background score is the Only Murders in the Building star taking deep breaths as the slate remarks, “Every breath, a breakthrough.” We’re shown Selena spending time with her family as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her demanding work life. A prior press release of the doc had revealed: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

 

Selena Gomez is a fervent supporter of mental health, so for her to reveal this much of herself to the public will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on the millions of others who experience personal struggles.

On November 4, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian of Madonna: Truth or Dare fame, makes its Apple TV+ debut.

