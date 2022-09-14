Selma Blair and Ron Carlson will not get back together

Selma Blair and ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson removed civil restraining orders against one another.

TMZ reports that the couple are still not back together.

Carlson was arrested in February for domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson are “not getting back together,” despite removing their respective restraining orders.

According to source, Ron is still involved and the actress is still assisting the law.

However, one of the terms of his bail after his arrest in February for domestic abuse was that he had to avoid the celebrity.

According to the outlet, the city attorney is handling the criminal case, and one of the bail terms was that Ron not speak to her.

In spite of both of them removing the civil restraining orders against one another, Selma, 50, and Ron, according to TMZ, are still not back together.

Selma received a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson, it was reported in March.

Advertisement

According to court records acquired by TMZ in March, the alleged event happened on February 22 after they had recently ended their long-term relationship.

The Cruel Intentions actress claims that after an argument, Carlson, 52, grabbed at her, leaped on top of her, and started to choke her.

In addition to contesting the allegations, Carlson also requested a restraining order be placed against the actress.

Also Read Emmy Awards: Selma Blair earns a standing ovation from crowd Selma Blair received a standing ovation at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Amid...

Advertisement