Seoul welcomes the art world, K-pop, and K-drama

The first Frieze in Asia was held in Seoul this week.

The South Korean city hopes to establish itself as the next major art center.

Previous editions of the event have taken place in London, Paris, and New York.

Seoul: The first Frieze in Asia was held this week, and the dynamic South Korean city hopes to establish itself as the next major art center in the region.

Previous editions of the famed Frieze fair have taken place in traditional art capitals like London, Paris, and New York, but industry insiders claim Seoul was an obvious choice to host the event’s first Asian version.

With the international popularity of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” the Netflix series “Squid Game,” and the dominance of K-pop superstars BTS on the Billboard music charts, South Korea has recently become a cultural powerhouse.

Patrick Lee, the first director of Frieze Seoul, stated that “Frieze seeks to locations where there is a great appreciation of culture.”

Incredibly gifted artists, top-notch museums, corporate collections, non-profits, biennales, and galleries make Seoul an ideal place for an art expo, he continued.

The fair also occurs at a time when the international art community is moving away from Hong Kong, which was once the center of the lucrative Asian art market due to looming financial and political uncertainty as well as the continued quarantine requirements for visitors.

The director of Galerie Perrotin, which launched a second gallery in Seoul this month, Alice Lung, asserted that “Seoul is unquestionably the most exciting and dynamic market in Asia right now.”

