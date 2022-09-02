Shabana Azmi sobs as she discusses of Bilkis Bano gang rape

Shabana Azmi broke down while speaking about the Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

She said she expected an outpouring of outrage over it, but was shocked to see such little visibility.

The actress and ex-MP has once again expressed her horror over the development in the case.

A couple of days prior, Shabana Azmi had joined the dissent at Jantar Mantar against the arrival of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano assault case.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Shabana Azmi had requested equity for Bilkis Bano and that the convicts be returned to prison.

Yet again now, in a new meeting, the entertainer and ex-MP has communicated her shock over the improvement for the situation, and separated while talking about it.

She referenced that she anticipated an incredible flood of shock over it, however was stunned to see such little perceivability and conversation about it.

While addressing NDTV, Shabana Azmi called the arrival of Bilkis Bano’s attackers ‘disgraceful’ and said, “I have no words except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy.

And yet she didn’t lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she’s about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happens.”

Shabana Azmi referenced that she was dazed to see the convicts were congratulated and laddoos were being circulated after their delivery. “What is the signal we are giving to society? What is the signal we are giving to women?”, scrutinized the entertainer.

Prior, Shabana Azmi had shared an inscription on Instagram that read, “Demand Justice for #Bilkis Bano. Put back into jail the 11 convicts who gangraped her her mother and Sister and killed her 3 yr old daughter in front of her eyes.

They were released prematurely and then heralded as heros with garlands and sweets. Have we no humanity left ? What a travesty of justice.”

Javed Akhtar had likewise communicated his mistake and indignation regarding the arrival of the convicts and had tweeted about something similar.

Communicating his shock over the convicts being garlanded, Javed Akhtar expressed, “Don’t hide behind whatabouts. Think!! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society.”

