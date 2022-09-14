Shabbir Jan’s talented daughter enters in the showbiz world

Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan performs on television. He has been employed in the sector since 1984. He has been on television our entire lives.

He has acted in numerous dramas and is still active today. He is well known for his use of facial expressions. Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Kaafir, Cheekh, Qayamat, Ishqiya, Pehli Si Mohabbat, Dobara, and many others are just a few of Mr. Shabbir’s well-known dramas.

Given that both of their parents are performers, their children’s talent must be developed. Yashmira Jaan, their daughter, is now beginning her acting career. She made her acting debut in the comedy play Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hai for Aaj Entertainment.

The cherry on top is that Shabbir Jan, who plays her father in the drama, appears in her first film with her. Hina Dilpazer, Faiza Saleem, and Ahmed Hassan are a few other prominent actors that are collaborating with them. It is evident from her performance that the young, attractive actress will rule the business like her parents did.