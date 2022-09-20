Shagufta Ejaz looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Shagufta Ejaz has shared her adorable photos on her Instagram account.

Shagufta Ejaz, a veteran actress from Pakistan, has turned back the time. It appears that she has either time traveled or her adolescent years have returned.

She has shared her adorable photos on her Instagram account. The diva left her fans drooling once again with her charm.

Take a look!

She is considered among the finest actors in Pakistan. She has made her acting debut with a leading role and gained success with the dramas Jangloss, Haqeeqat, Jeena To Yahi Hai, Main Mummy Aur Who, Khala Kulsoom Ka Kumba, Parchayan, Hum Se Juda Na Hona, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Sartaj Mera To Raaj Mera and many more.

Shagufta Ejaz has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.

