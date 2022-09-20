Advertisement
Shagufta Ejaz looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Articles
Shagufta Ejaz looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Shagufta Ejaz, a veteran actress from Pakistan, has turned back the time. It appears that she has either time traveled or her adolescent years have returned.

She has shared her adorable photos on her Instagram account. The diva left her fans drooling once again with her charm.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shagufta Ejaz (@shaguftaejazofficial)

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 576K followers on her Instagram account.

She is considered among the finest actors in Pakistan. She has made her acting debut with a leading role and gained success with the dramas Jangloss, Haqeeqat, Jeena To Yahi Hai, Main Mummy Aur Who, Khala Kulsoom Ka Kumba, Parchayan, Hum Se Juda Na Hona, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Sartaj Mera To Raaj Mera and many more.

Shagufta Ejaz has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Millions appreciate her for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense.

Also Read

Shagufta Ejaz reveals that she never wanted a son after four daughter
Shagufta Ejaz reveals that she never wanted a son after four daughter

Shagufta Ejaz is a seasoned professional who consistently dazzles with her attitude,...

