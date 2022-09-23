Shagufta Ejaz opens up about why she did not live with her family

Since the 1990s, Shagufta Ejaz has dominated our screens and never looked back.

She is an absolute role model for all women, especially single mothers.

Her life isn’t as idyllic as it appears in the movies she stars in.

Advertisement

Shagufta Ejaz rose to fame suddenly and is regarded as one of television’s top talents. Since the early 1990s, Shagufta Ejaz has dominated our screens and has never looked back. People still adore Dr. Salma from Chaudhary and Sons just as much as they did Ulfat from Aanch.

But the reality for our favourite actress was not as idyllic as it appears in the movies. Shagufta Ejaz has endured a lot in her life, and she is an absolute role model for all women, especially single mothers, on how to overcome obstacles and succeed. After a road filled with ups and downs, she is blessed with four lovely girls and a wonderful husband today.

Shagufta Ejaz discussed some unrevealed aspects of her life in her interview. She became a single mother while she was carrying her second daughter, giving birth to her first child. She had a challenging pregnancy and dealt with numerous health difficulties with her daughters at the same time. Shagufta also admitted that she stopped seeing her parents after their divorce since she and her father never got along and their communication was poor. Even though it was an extremely trying moment, she fought heroically through it all.

With both of her older daughters married and in prosperous occupations, Shagufta and her daughters are all successful in their lives now.

Also Read Shagufta Ejaz & Saniya Shamshad’s recent pictures from morning show goes viral Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a young, beautiful Pakistani actress. Shagufta Ejaz is...