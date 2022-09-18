Shagufta Ejaz’s recent photoshoot leaves fans stunned

Shagufta Ejaz, a veteran actress from Pakistan, has turned back the time. It appears that she has either time traveled or her adolescent years have returned.

Shagufta Ejaz’s incredible makeover has caused quite a stir on social media. He has turned back the clock with the help of prominent cosmetic artist Akif Ilyas, as well as his styling and shooting skills.

The Mushkil actress shone in a white shirt and denim jeans. Her gorgeous vintage cosmetics transformed her into a young lady. Her luscious curls added to her opulence.

Shagufta Ejaz certainly raised the temperature and appeared straight out of a fashion magazine.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

Ejaz was given a makeover by Akif, who transformed her into an ageless beauty. The spell Akif cast on her is astounding, and her ageless beauty transformed her into the goddess of beauty. Well! Aside from the fact that she is naturally beautiful, the makeup artist has enhanced it to the best of his ability.