Shah Rukh Khan appears on Burj Khalifa once more

Shah Rukh Khan message on Wednesday evening, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s message.

A campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, one of the private healthcare providers in the UAE, was shown on the tallest building in the world.

In the advertisement, SRK is seen using his unique style to promote the company.

Fans were overjoyed to witness pictures and videos of the Burj Khalifa glowing while playing SRK’s song. On Twitter, they even started to trend him.

“The musical fountain at #BurjKhalifa played the music from #ShahRukhKhan’s Om Shanti Om first, and later the Burjeel Holdings’ campaign featuring King Khan was displayed on Burj Khalifa! Truly the world’s biggest superstar,” a tweet read on one of the fan pages of SRK.

“Megastar Shah Rukh Khan featured on Burj Khalifa again, truly a KING,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, this is SRK’s fourth appearance on the Burj Khalifa.

On his 56th birthday in 2021, Shah Rukh was honoured with the Burj Khalifa. To honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well, the name of the actor was illuminated on the Burj Khalifa.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh is prepared to make his fourth consecutive appearance on the silver screen with “Pathaan,” which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles. The thrilling movie is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

In addition to “Pathaan,” SRK will appear in the next movies “Dunki,” directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Taapsee Pannu, and “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, starring Nayanthara from the South.