Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is arguably one of the year’s most anticipated films.

The film is expected to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, and expectations are sky high.

Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film, and many are questioning if he just appeared in the current trailer.

Brahmastra’s creators have posted another promo while announcing that advance bookings will start tomorrow. The creators captioned the video, “Advance booking begins tomorrow! Brahmastra will be in theatres near you in less than a week.” The trailer depicts a man standing in a desolate landscape, his face veiled by his long hair. While the face is obscured, fans thought it was King Khan and left comments expressing their excitement to see SRK in the film.

While one admirer posted, “Srk is on now,” another added, “LESGO SHAH RUKH!” Meanwhile, several social media users speculated that it couldn’t be Shah Rukh Khan. “No SRK is The Vanarastra,” one commenter said. He’s Some Villian I Think He’s Ranveer Singh,” one said, while another asked, “Is he Ranveer Singh?” These are simply guesses, and we’ll have to see the movie to find out! Meanwhile, check out the promo below.

