Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Shah Rukh Khan fans perplexed as Brahmastra releases another promo

Shah Rukh Khan fans perplexed as Brahmastra releases another promo

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan fans perplexed as Brahmastra releases another promo

Shah Rukh Khan fans perplexed as Brahmastra releases another promo

Advertisement
  • Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is arguably one of the year’s most anticipated films.
  • The film is expected to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, and expectations are sky high.
  • Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film, and many are questioning if he just appeared in the current trailer.
Advertisement

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is arguably one of the year’s most anticipated films. The film is expected to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, and expectations are sky high. This is Ranbir and Alia’s first big-screen collaboration, and fans can’t wait to see their on-screen chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film, and many are questioning if he just appeared in the current trailer.

Brahmastra’s creators have posted another promo while announcing that advance bookings will start tomorrow. The creators captioned the video, “Advance booking begins tomorrow! Brahmastra will be in theatres near you in less than a week.” The trailer depicts a man standing in a desolate landscape, his face veiled by his long hair. While the face is obscured, fans thought it was King Khan and left comments expressing their excitement to see SRK in the film.

While one admirer posted, “Srk is on now,” another added, “LESGO SHAH RUKH!” Meanwhile, several social media users speculated that it couldn’t be Shah Rukh Khan. “No SRK is The Vanarastra,” one commenter said. He’s Some Villian I Think He’s Ranveer Singh,” one said, while another asked, “Is he Ranveer Singh?” These are simply guesses, and we’ll have to see the movie to find out! Meanwhile, check out the promo below.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in Brahmastra
Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of 'Vanar Astra' in Brahmastra....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan slammed for holding on to royal titles after docuseries
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Ali Zafar discusses practices to reduce anxiety
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Warisha Javed's heart moved by Azlan Shah's surprise wedding gift
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Salman Faisal says ‘enough is enough’ after insulting his wife Neha Malik
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Nawal Saeed shines with ethereal elegance
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Sabeeka Imam looks beautiful & stylish in latest bridal photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story