Shah Rukh Khan has the best Instagram, but Disha Patani has wonderful physique, according to Anil Kapoor

Karan’s Coffee The eleventh episode of Season 7 featured Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and versatile actor Anil Kapoor.

The show’s dialogues became hot as Kapoor made some on-the-spot admissions, revealing to his followers the source of his youth and unlimited vigour

The JugJugg Jeeyo performers keep viewers interested with discussions about marriage, love, and industry competitiveness.

Advertisement

Karan’s Coffee The eleventh episode of Season 7 featured Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and versatile actor Anil Kapoor. The show’s dialogues became hot as Kapoor made some on-the-spot admissions, revealing to his followers the source of his youth and unlimited vigour.

The JugJugg Jeeyo performers keep viewers interested with discussions about marriage, love, and industry competitiveness. The fascinating rapid fire followed by the pair’s amusing antics make Thursday much more enjoyable and thrilling for viewers.

Meanwhile, during the rapid fire round, Karan asked Anil whose celebrity’s social media page he follows. “A star whose social media you really appreciate,” he remarked. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor said, “Celebrity on social media.” I truly… Varun cut in, adding, “Disha Patani.”

To which Anil said, “No, no, I like her.” But that’s it.” “You’re talking about a mix or visual?” he questioned Karan. “Neha Sharma,” Varun interrupted again. “What are these names you’re giving him?” Karan asked. Is he interested in Disha and Neha? Whatever visual content it is, it is a blend.” Anil Kapoor immediately said, “Shah Rukh Khan.” He uses social media less, but less is always more.”

The actors then complimented Disha Patani on her beautiful figure. Anil Kapoor stated, “I have worked with Disha Patani, she looks absolutely lovely, she has a wonderful physique, and why not flaunt it?” “I think Disha has an unbelievable physique,” Varun concurred with Anil. And now that you have it, you flaunt it.”

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan revives scholarship to Indian women researchers The La Trobe University PhD Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan has...