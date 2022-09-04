Can you guess, then? either Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan would play the part of Vanar Astra in the film

However, some fans now believe Ranveer Singh may possibly be in the movie as a result of the most recent trailer.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ayan Mukerji’s mythical fantasy sci-fi movie also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan in significant parts. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for September 9th, and the cast and crew are hard at work marketing it in advance of that day. Speaking of which, a new Brahmastra promo was released lately, and fans are speculating as to whether Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh may be seen in it. Can you guess, then?

Since the release of the Brahmastra teaser, fans have been wondering if SRK will appear in the movie. Many people claim that Shah Rukh Khan would play the part of Vanar Astra in the film. Indeed, a few weeks ago, the actor’s photographs from the movie were also making the rounds on social media, confirming the rumors of the fans. However, some fans now believe Ranveer Singh may possibly be in the movie as a result of the most recent trailer.

Ayan Mukerji tweeted a snippet from the movie a few days ago that had Ranbir, along with a voiceover that plays in the background.

If the first Brahmastra film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt does well, director Ayan Mukerji intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs.

