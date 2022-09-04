Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?
Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Advertisement
  • Can you guess, then? either Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan?
  • Shah Rukh Khan would play the part of Vanar Astra in the film
  • However, some fans now believe Ranveer Singh may possibly be in the movie as a result of the most recent trailer.
Advertisement

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ayan Mukerji’s mythical fantasy sci-fi movie also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan in significant parts. The movie’s theatrical debut is set for September 9th, and the cast and crew are hard at work marketing it in advance of that day. Speaking of which, a new Brahmastra promo was released lately, and fans are speculating as to whether Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh may be seen in it. Can you guess, then?

either Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan? Who appears in the new Brahmastra advertisement?
Since the release of the Brahmastra teaser, fans have been wondering if SRK will appear in the movie. Many people claim that Shah Rukh Khan would play the part of Vanar Astra in the film. Indeed, a few weeks ago, the actor’s photographs from the movie were also making the rounds on social media, confirming the rumors of the fans. However, some fans now believe Ranveer Singh may possibly be in the movie as a result of the most recent trailer.

brahmastra

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji tweeted a snippet from the movie a few days ago that had Ranbir, along with a voiceover that plays in the background.

Advertisement

If the first Brahmastra film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt does well, director Ayan Mukerji intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan’s CA advises to learn about business from wife
Shah Rukh Khan’s CA advises to learn about business from wife

SRK's CA once asked him to learn something from his wife Gauri...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to Yeti for layering
Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav compares her to Yeti for layering
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero for the first time
Faiza Khan dances to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' song
Faiza Khan dances to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' song
Shivin Narang do not believe in crying over losing certain project
Shivin Narang do not believe in crying over losing certain project
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at party with Bunty's sis Seema Sajdeh
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at party with Bunty's sis Seema Sajdeh
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes Shora Siddiqui with video on birthday
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes Shora Siddiqui with video on birthday
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story