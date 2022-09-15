Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar
Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar

Advertisement
  • Bollywood has received some of the most significant films from directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, 
  • These films are still watched by audiences today.
  • However, the director team has maintained the same level of humility and approachability as they had when they first began working in Bollywood in the early 1990s.
Advertisement

Bollywood has received some of the most significant films from directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, collectively known as Abbas-Mustan. These films are still watched by audiences today. However, the director team has maintained the same level of humility and approachability as they had when they first began working in Bollywood in the early 1990s.

They experimented with a variety of genres, including humor, horror, suspense, and even romance. Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah, however, is one that stands out.

When questioned if they had ever considered that roles like Baadshah and Baazigar would become a part of an actor’s career and which was chosen first, the actor of the title or the role itself? The director team retorted, “I believe the writing came first, followed by the title and the actor.

Since we had previously made Baazigar, we knew exactly what we wanted to do with Shah Rukh Khan moving forward. This is why we came up with the moniker Baadshah. Therefore, SRK instructed us to act humorous and slapstick comedic, or something along those lines, because Abbas Sir had cast me in a negative part and I had done everything else. Since the title was on our minds, we then said, “Why not Baadshah?”

Also Read

Sajal Ali declares love for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan
Sajal Ali declares love for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

Sajal Ali, a Pakistani actress, gained notoriety in 2017 when she co-starred...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dwayne Johnson recieves a makeover by his daughters
Dwayne Johnson recieves a makeover by his daughters
Meek Mill is grateful to Pay Bail for 20 Philadelphia Women
Meek Mill is grateful to Pay Bail for 20 Philadelphia Women
Nauman Ijaz family photos from a family gathering
Nauman Ijaz family photos from a family gathering
Christmas 2022: Everything you need to know about midnight mass
Christmas 2022: Everything you need to know about midnight mass
Asha Parekh on Pathaan row, ‘we are becoming too close-minded’
Asha Parekh on Pathaan row, ‘we are becoming too close-minded’
Kamal Haasan walked with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kamal Haasan walked with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story