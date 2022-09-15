Bollywood has received some of the most significant films from directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla,

Bollywood has received some of the most significant films from directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, collectively known as Abbas-Mustan. These films are still watched by audiences today. However, the director team has maintained the same level of humility and approachability as they had when they first began working in Bollywood in the early 1990s.

They experimented with a variety of genres, including humor, horror, suspense, and even romance. Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah, however, is one that stands out.

When questioned if they had ever considered that roles like Baadshah and Baazigar would become a part of an actor’s career and which was chosen first, the actor of the title or the role itself? The director team retorted, “I believe the writing came first, followed by the title and the actor.

Since we had previously made Baazigar, we knew exactly what we wanted to do with Shah Rukh Khan moving forward. This is why we came up with the moniker Baadshah. Therefore, SRK instructed us to act humorous and slapstick comedic, or something along those lines, because Abbas Sir had cast me in a negative part and I had done everything else. Since the title was on our minds, we then said, “Why not Baadshah?”

