Shah Rukh Khan’s CA advises to learn about business from wife

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is known for his appeal, mind and ofcourse his sense of humour. His humble humor is unequaled, and regardless of being a megastar, he is known to be incredibly unassuming.

As of late, during an episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Karan Johar uncovered a great discussion that he once had with Shah Rukh wherein the last option kidded about being the non-productive individual from the family.

SRK uncovered that his CA requested that he gain something from his significant other Gauri Khan about bringing in cash.

The episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives shows Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan partaking in a real discussion.

Talking about how Gauri procured well during the pandemic, Karan Johar reviewed a diverting story that Shah Rukh Khan had imparted to him. “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house,’” said KJo.

Gauri then, at that point, added that Shah Rukh Khan likes to publicity her up. “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit,” she said.

Karan then, at that point, added, “More power to you. That’s amazing.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is good to go to get back to the big screen not long after a break of four years.

He will be seen in Pathaan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

He likewise purportedly has an appearance in Brahmastra, which is planned to deliver on September 9.

Just yesterday, producers of Brahmastra shared a promotion, and fans were left contemplating whether it included Shah Rukh Khan. SRK additionally has Jawan, and Dunki ready to go.

