One of Bollywood’s prettiest couples and a perfect illustration of a union made in heaven is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Since getting married, the couple has never missed a chance to give their fans a peek into their married lives.

The two frequently garner attention for their lovely couple photos and humorous Instagram exchanges.

Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s prettiest couples and a perfect illustration of a union made in heaven is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Since getting married, the couple has never missed a chance to give their fans a peek into their married lives. The two frequently garner attention for their lovely couple photos and humorous Instagram exchanges. They are funny, adorable, and beautiful. Additionally, we can only hope that soul mates actually exist because they are so obviously in love. Kunal Rawal, who just got married, revealed additional wedding images yesterday, and the image of him with Shahid and Mira drew everyone’s attention.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were present at the wedding celebration for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. Only close friends and family were invited to the small wedding reception. When Kunal released images from his wedding reception earlier yesterday, the one of him with Shahid and Mira drew everyone’s attention. Shahid, Mira, and Kunal were smiling for the camera as they posed with Kunal. Shahid and Mira adhered to the dress rules by donning all white clothing. A yellow turban was also on Shahid’s head, and it looked wonderful on him.

On the job front, Shahid recently appeared in the much awaited movie Jersey. The film was an official Hindi version of the Telugu sports drama that won a National Award and starred Nani. He now has the Farzi web series by Raj & DK. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna, he will appear on screen. Additionally, he will appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie, which is debating a direct-to-digital distribution. In addition, Mira Rajput has made excellent use of Instagram by accepting several offers for branding. Several famous people, including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, and Kunal Rawal, attended the wedding of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta on August 28.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor, Ishan, Kunal are called ‘terrific trio’ by fans Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram this morning....