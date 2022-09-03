Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in photo that Kunal shared from wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in photo that Kunal shared from wedding

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in photo that Kunal shared from wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in photo that Kunal shared from wedding

Advertisement
  • One of Bollywood’s prettiest couples and a perfect illustration of a union made in heaven is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
  • Since getting married, the couple has never missed a chance to give their fans a peek into their married lives.
  • The two frequently garner attention for their lovely couple photos and humorous Instagram exchanges.
Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s prettiest couples and a perfect illustration of a union made in heaven is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Since getting married, the couple has never missed a chance to give their fans a peek into their married lives. The two frequently garner attention for their lovely couple photos and humorous Instagram exchanges. They are funny, adorable, and beautiful. Additionally, we can only hope that soul mates actually exist because they are so obviously in love. Kunal Rawal, who just got married, revealed additional wedding images yesterday, and the image of him with Shahid and Mira drew everyone’s attention.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were present at the wedding celebration for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. Only close friends and family were invited to the small wedding reception. When Kunal released images from his wedding reception earlier yesterday, the one of him with Shahid and Mira drew everyone’s attention. Shahid, Mira, and Kunal were smiling for the camera as they posed with Kunal. Shahid and Mira adhered to the dress rules by donning all white clothing. A yellow turban was also on Shahid’s head, and it looked wonderful on him.

shahid kapoor

On the job front, Shahid recently appeared in the much awaited movie Jersey. The film was an official Hindi version of the Telugu sports drama that won a National Award and starred Nani. He now has the Farzi web series by Raj & DK. Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna, he will appear on screen. Additionally, he will appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie, which is debating a direct-to-digital distribution. In addition, Mira Rajput has made excellent use of Instagram by accepting several offers for branding. Several famous people, including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, and Kunal Rawal, attended the wedding of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta on August 28.

Also Read

Shahid Kapoor, Ishan, Kunal are called ‘terrific trio’ by fans
Shahid Kapoor, Ishan, Kunal are called ‘terrific trio’ by fans

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram this morning....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story