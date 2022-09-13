Shahid Kapoor claims Kabir Singh was a “adult” movie

Shahid Kapoor made his cinematic debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk.

The 41-year-old has appeared in films like Padmaava, Mausam, Chance Pe Dance, Udta Punjab, and Jab We Met.

He will also appear in the action comedy Kabir Singh, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s most gifted and promising performers is Shahid Kapoor. He has wowed everyone with his ten-year career. In the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which also starred Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, and Vishal Malhotra, the actor made his cinematic debut in 2003. The 41-year-old actor has consistently demonstrated his acting prowess in films like Padmaava, Mausam, Chance Pe Dance, Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Shahid discussed his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, and explained how it managed to become a family movie despite being violent and edgy. In spite of being edgy and violent, “Kabir Singh” managed to find a home in the family arena, according to the actor. “Kabir Singh was officially an adult picture, but the number of people who appreciated it and watched it with their families is astonishing,” he added. Kiara Advani also played the lead in the movie. A moment in which Kabir smacks Preeti, a character played by Kiara, earned mixed reviews and quickly gained notoriety.

Arjun Reddy (2017), a Telugu film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, was remade as Kabir Singh. Shahid and Kiara worked together for the first time on this movie, and their friendship quickly gained notoriety. The movie Kabir Singh did well at the box office in spite of the criticism.

Regarding his professional endeavours, Shahid will make his online debut in Raj and DK’s web series Farzi on Amazon Prime Video. The cast of actors in the crime drama also includes Vijay Sethupathi, a star in his native Tamil Nadu, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. The actor will also appear in the action comedy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read Shahid Kapoor looks to Mira Rajput Kapoor gives us #couplegoals Wednesday marked Mira Rajput Kapoor's 28th birthday, and the pair threw a...