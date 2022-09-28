Shahid Kapoor follows the SoBo trend when he and Mira Rajput move from Juhu to Worli

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have moved out of their Juhu apartment with a view of the sea and into their new home in Worli.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have moved into Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli with a beautiful view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The apartment was booked by the couple in 2018.

“Shahid, Mira, and their two kids moved five days ago. They moved in after a Puja. Mira and Shahid imagined their dream home’s interior. Pandemic hindered interior work, but it’s finished. Shahid Kapoor owns six 361 West spots. He collects fancy cars and custom motorcycles. His new Worli home has a 500-square-foot balcony.”

Source: “Shahid and Mira were apprehensive about the swelling crowds on the beach near their old Juhu flat, which they could see from their terrace. Shahid acquired the Juhu apartment when single and didn’t see the danger. Shahid addressed the problem seriously after having two kids and considered permanently moving to Worli.”

